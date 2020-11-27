Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman Sells $8,928,962.45 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total value of $8,928,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, W Nicholas Howley sold 400 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $240,004.00.

On Friday, November 13th, W Nicholas Howley sold 7,474 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.76, for a total value of $4,183,646.24.

On Monday, November 9th, W Nicholas Howley sold 3,235 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.10, for a total value of $1,967,203.50.

On Tuesday, October 13th, W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total value of $10,205,132.80.

On Monday, September 14th, W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.86, for a total value of $10,964,915.28.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $603.85 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Barclays raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.63.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

