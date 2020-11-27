Insider Selling: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) EVP Sells $141,880.00 in Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $141,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,104 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,458.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $35.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.56. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $36.23.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.80 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on GBX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth $41,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

