Insider Selling: TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) SVP Sells $5,589,666.24 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total value of $5,589,666.24.

Mario Calastri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 4th, Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of TE Connectivity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00.

Shares of TEL opened at $114.93 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of -370.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 76.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,456 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,494,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,472 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1,376.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,945,000 after acquiring an additional 445,209 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $30,230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 35.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,716,000 after acquiring an additional 357,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

