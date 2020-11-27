Insider Selling: Smiths News Plc (SNWS.L) (LON:SNWS) Insider Sells 71,623 Shares of Stock

Smiths News Plc (SNWS.L) (LON:SNWS) insider Jonathan Bunting sold 71,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total transaction of £20,054.44 ($26,201.25).

LON SNWS opened at GBX 29.20 ($0.38) on Friday. Smiths News Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 24.20 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 31.10 ($0.41).

Smiths News Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of newspapers and mixed freight in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through Smiths News and Tuffnells segments. The Smiths News segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

