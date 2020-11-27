Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Sells $3,233,366.60 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 11,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $3,233,366.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $278.06 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roku from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. 140166 upped their price target on Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 120.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Roku by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,942,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

