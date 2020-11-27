Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Sells 307 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $85,956.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 307 shares in the company, valued at $85,956.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mai Fyfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $68,430.78.

On Thursday, September 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $56,172.42.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $278.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of -241.79 and a beta of 1.81. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $284.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 225.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 153.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

