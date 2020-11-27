Insider Selling: Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Major Shareholder Sells 51,600 Shares of Stock

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 51,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $729,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 94,174 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,437,095.24.

Retail Value stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Retail Value Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $303.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 7.99%. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

RVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Retail Value in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Retail Value by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

