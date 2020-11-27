Insider Selling: Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) VP Sells $50,177.40 in Stock

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of RBC opened at $121.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.82. Regal Beloit Co. has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $124.82. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $758.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.90 million. Analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBC. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

