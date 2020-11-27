Insider Selling: Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) insider Debbie B. Triche sold 1,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $52.27 on Friday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47. The company has a market cap of $382.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.69 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on RRBI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 554.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 171.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; tax-exempt loans; and consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

