Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP Sells $165,600.00 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP Jae Kim sold 10,350 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jae Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Jae Kim sold 2,469 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $37,997.91.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Jae Kim sold 1,200 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $17,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $15.81 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $16.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,922,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rambus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 56,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

