Insider Selling: Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Sells $3,785,110.11 in Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 251,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,785,110.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 898,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,171.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Hunkapiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 147,799 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $2,233,242.89.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 38,381 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $602,965.51.

On Thursday, November 12th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $3,346,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $18,586,959.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

