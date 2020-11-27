Insider Selling: Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Sells $4,284,022.78 in Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 102,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $4,284,022.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 531,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,139,957.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NUAN opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $42.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.95, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,893,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 256.6% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,482,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542,525 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,307 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $21,797,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

