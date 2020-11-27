Insider Selling: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) CAO Sells $46,722.48 in Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $46,722.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,435,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,691,000 after buying an additional 3,011,997 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,491,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,923,000 after buying an additional 374,615 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,543,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,426,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,972,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after buying an additional 542,660 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

