Insider Selling: Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Director Sells $60,864.00 in Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Director William K. Aulet sold 5,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,601 shares in the company, valued at $835,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 0.33.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at $3,406,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 149.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 136,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,306,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,725,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 123,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MITK. BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

