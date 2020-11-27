Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells $219,470.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.47, for a total value of $219,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $111,260.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $220,680.00.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $270.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2,252.29 and a beta of 0.72. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $277.22.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. Equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 24,665 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 78,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

