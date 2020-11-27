Insider Selling: LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Director Sells $116,601.12 in Stock

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12.

Jagjeet S. Bindra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $89.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $95.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HSBC cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,101 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,600,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,645,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,157,000 after acquiring an additional 573,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,851 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

