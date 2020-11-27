Insider Selling: LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) CEO Sells $9,888,056.92 in Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $9,888,056.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $56.58 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.38.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.