Insider Selling: LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) CEO Sells $9,888,056.92 in Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $9,888,056.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:RAMP opened at $56.58 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.38.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.
