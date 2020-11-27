Insider Selling: Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CRO Sells $561,824.64 in Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $19.99 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

