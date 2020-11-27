Insider Selling: Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Insider Sells $964,590.50 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total transaction of $964,590.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,770.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 27th, Jason Ehrlich sold 7,500 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Jason Ehrlich sold 7,500 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $646,875.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $544,810.50.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Jason Ehrlich sold 5,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Jason Ehrlich sold 2,200 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $156,816.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $364,180.00.

KOD opened at $132.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day moving average of $65.60. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $141.98.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

