Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells $1,991,720.00 in Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 236,617 shares in the company, valued at $27,722,047.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $118.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $119.17.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,073,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120,113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,926,000 after purchasing an additional 617,700 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,054,000 after buying an additional 419,681 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 272.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,577,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,519,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,147,000 after purchasing an additional 99,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.