Insider Selling: Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sells $416,610.34 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $416,610.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sean E. George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Sean E. George sold 742 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $25,131.54.

NVTA stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $55.38.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invitae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

