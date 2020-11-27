Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells $1,624,793.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $1,624,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at $35,497,510.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Friday, October 16th, Mark Evan Jones sold 21,211 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $2,260,244.16.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Mark Evan Jones sold 10,203 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $984,385.44.

On Thursday, September 17th, Mark Evan Jones sold 2,936 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $238,843.60.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Mark Evan Jones sold 36,039 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $3,153,412.50.

On Thursday, September 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 28,812 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $2,876,013.84.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Mark Evan Jones sold 22,977 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $2,291,496.21.

On Friday, September 4th, Mark Evan Jones sold 19,084 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $1,920,041.24.

Shares of GSHD opened at $120.15 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.21 and a 200 day moving average of $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.