Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Sells $1,127,160.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $1,127,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,426 shares in the company, valued at $69,266,424.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $96.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.46. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.