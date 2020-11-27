Insider Selling: Gear4music (Holdings) plc (G4M.L) (LON:G4M) Insider Sells £219,000 in Stock

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (G4M.L) (LON:G4M) insider Christopher (Chris) David Scott sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.54), for a total transaction of £219,000 ($286,124.90).
Shares of LON G4M opened at GBX 700 ($9.15) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 682.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 502.80. Gear4music has a 1-year low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 770 ($10.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $127.80 million and a P/E ratio of 19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.20.
Gear4music (Holdings) plc (G4M.L) Company Profile
