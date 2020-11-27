Insider Selling: Gear4music (Holdings) plc (G4M.L) (LON:G4M) Insider Sells £219,000 in Stock

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (G4M.L) (LON:G4M) insider Christopher (Chris) David Scott sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.54), for a total transaction of £219,000 ($286,124.90).

Shares of LON G4M opened at GBX 700 ($9.15) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 682.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 502.80. Gear4music has a 1-year low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 770 ($10.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $127.80 million and a P/E ratio of 19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.20.

Get Gear4music (Holdings) plc (G4M.L) alerts:

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (G4M.L) Company Profile

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Gear4music (Holdings) plc (G4M.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear4music (Holdings) plc (G4M.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.