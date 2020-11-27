Insider Selling: CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $136,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,529,319.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Donald Gayhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

CURO Group stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.79 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on CURO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 137.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

