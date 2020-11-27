Insider Selling: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CAO Sells $896,167.48 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $180.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,550 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

