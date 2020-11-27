Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $7,195,800.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.86, for a total value of $7,195,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $238.16 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $246.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.24 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Carvana by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Carvana by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 99,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,242,000 after purchasing an additional 36,040 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Carvana by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 43.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.70.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

