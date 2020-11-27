Insider Selling: Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) CEO Sells $1,780,400.00 in Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $1,780,400.00.

Michael Dennis Casey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of Carter’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $1,700,800.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of Carter’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $1,632,600.00.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average is $83.80. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 215.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 34.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 700.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

