Insider Selling: Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Insider Sells $1,693,992.30 in Stock

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) insider Tomas Iv Shipley sold 73,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $1,693,992.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $103,702,000 after buying an additional 1,016,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,751,936 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 77,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,332 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,074,218 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 968,600 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGC. TheStreet raised Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, August 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

