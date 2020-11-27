Insider Selling: Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Director Sells $1,978,860.00 in Stock

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 259,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $1,950,270.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 264 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,858.56.

On Monday, October 26th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 140,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $995,400.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,970.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 41,835 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $295,355.10.

On Monday, October 19th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 106,973 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $754,159.65.

On Friday, October 16th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 137,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $994,620.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $1,029,362.20.

On Monday, October 12th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $992,250.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,694.76.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $46.88.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.49). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBU shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 24.3% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

