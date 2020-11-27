Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Insider Sells $54,728.28 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $54,728.28.

John Francis Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, John Francis Kelly sold 413 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $16,367.19.

On Tuesday, October 13th, John Francis Kelly sold 220 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $9,622.80.

On Friday, October 2nd, John Francis Kelly sold 326 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $13,737.64.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.54, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 165.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

