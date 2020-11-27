Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Sells 2,880 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $133,372.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,560.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 246.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,723,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,389,000 after buying an additional 1,225,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,933,000 after buying an additional 1,169,653 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,571,000 after buying an additional 713,320 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 235.9% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,825,000 after buying an additional 589,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 186.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 884,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,024,000 after purchasing an additional 575,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.