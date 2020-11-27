Insider Buying: vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,000,000.00 in Stock

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of -2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

