Insider Buying: The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) Insider Buys 17,000 Shares of Stock

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) insider Jonathan Howell purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 584 ($7.63) per share, for a total transaction of £99,280 ($129,709.96).

SGE stock opened at GBX 598.60 ($7.82) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 670.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 694.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a PE ratio of 19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The Sage Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 515.60 ($6.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 794.60 ($10.38).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.32 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.93. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGE shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 626.67 ($8.19).

About The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

