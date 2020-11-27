Insider Buying: TClarke plc (CTO.L) (LON:CTO) Insider Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

TClarke plc (CTO.L) (LON:CTO) insider Mike Robson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £980 ($1,280.38).

LON CTO opened at GBX 98.02 ($1.28) on Friday. TClarke plc has a 1-year low of GBX 71 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. TClarke plc (CTO.L)’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building services contractor in the United Kingdom. It engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the digital, mechanical, and electrical technologies and infrastructures. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

