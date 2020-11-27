Insider Buying: Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) (LON:WINE) Insider Acquires £17,058.64 in Stock

Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) (LON:WINE) insider Nicholas Devlin bought 3,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.64) per share, for a total transaction of £17,058.64 ($22,287.22).

Nicholas Devlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Nicholas Devlin purchased 3,892 shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, with a total value of £19,810.28 ($25,882.26).

On Friday, October 9th, Nicholas Devlin purchased 8,250 shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £34,650 ($45,270.45).

On Monday, October 12th, Nicholas Devlin purchased 2,030 shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.74) per share, with a total value of £8,911.70 ($11,643.19).

On Friday, August 28th, Nicholas Devlin purchased 4,651 shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, with a total value of £21,255.07 ($27,769.89).

LON WINE opened at GBX 537.98 ($7.03) on Friday. Naked Wines plc has a twelve month low of GBX 193.80 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 547.57 ($7.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.35 million and a PE ratio of 47.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 465.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 431.54.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

About Naked Wines plc (WINE.L)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

