Insider Buying: ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) insider Edward Carter acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £46,500 ($60,752.55).

Shares of LON:ITV opened at GBX 93.64 ($1.22) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 71.79. ITV plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.06 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.90 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ITV plc (ITV.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 106.75 ($1.39).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

