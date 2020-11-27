Insider Buying: IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (LON:IHP) Insider Purchases £151.50 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (LON:IHP) insider Jonathan Gunby bought 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.60) per share, for a total transaction of £151.50 ($197.94).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, Jonathan Gunby bought 31 shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.41) per share, for a total transaction of £152.21 ($198.86).

IHP opened at GBX 486 ($6.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 363 ($4.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 575 ($7.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 36.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 495 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 508.60.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

