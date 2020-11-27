Insider Buying: HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) Insider Acquires £163.38 in Stock

HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) insider Tom Rusin bought 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,167 ($15.25) per share, with a total value of £163.38 ($213.46).

Tom Rusin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HomeServe plc (HSV.L) alerts:

On Monday, September 21st, Tom Rusin purchased 6 shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,238 ($16.17) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 7,428 ($97.05).

LON HSV opened at GBX 1,057 ($13.81) on Friday. HomeServe plc has a 52 week low of GBX 755.81 ($9.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,182.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,257.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. HomeServe plc (HSV.L)’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

HSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HomeServe plc (HSV.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,307.50 ($17.08).

About HomeServe plc (HSV.L)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe plc (HSV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe plc (HSV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.