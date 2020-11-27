Insider Buying: HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) Insider Acquires £163.38 in Stock

HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) insider Tom Rusin bought 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,167 ($15.25) per share, with a total value of £163.38 ($213.46).
Tom Rusin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 21st, Tom Rusin purchased 6 shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,238 ($16.17) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 7,428 ($97.05).
LON HSV opened at GBX 1,057 ($13.81) on Friday. HomeServe plc has a 52 week low of GBX 755.81 ($9.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,182.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,257.95.
HSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HomeServe plc (HSV.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,307.50 ($17.08).
About HomeServe plc (HSV.L)
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
