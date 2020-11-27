Insider Buying: Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) Director Acquires C$537,261.20 in Stock

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) Director Michael Cooper acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.19 per share, with a total value of C$537,261.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,379,610.01.

Shares of TSE DRM opened at C$19.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32. Dream Unlimited Corp. has a 12 month low of C$13.84 and a 12 month high of C$27.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.93. The stock has a market cap of $901.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85.

Get Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO)’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.