Insider Buying: Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Purchases $1,895,069.61 in Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 18,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.81 per share, with a total value of $1,895,069.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Sardar Biglari acquired 5,532 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.55 per share, for a total transaction of $694,542.60.

On Monday, November 16th, Sardar Biglari purchased 6,195 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.06 per share, with a total value of $700,406.70.

On Friday, November 13th, Sardar Biglari bought 15,708 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,193.68.

On Thursday, September 10th, Sardar Biglari acquired 1,316 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.28 per share, with a total value of $129,336.48.

On Friday, September 4th, Sardar Biglari bought 2,630 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $304,054.30.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Sardar Biglari acquired 117 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.27 per share, for a total transaction of $11,497.59.

Shares of Biglari stock opened at $110.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $124.99.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $60.07 EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $101.84 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Biglari in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari during the second quarter worth $138,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Biglari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Biglari by 7.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

