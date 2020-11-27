Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Sells $477,014.98 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 118,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $477,014.98.
NASDAQ:INOD opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.99 million, a PE ratio of -78.40 and a beta of 1.33. Innodata Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Innodata from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.
Innodata Company Profile
Innodata Inc operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law.
