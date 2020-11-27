Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innate Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Innate Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Innate Pharma from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.94.

IPHA stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.12 million and a PE ratio of -15.24. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $8.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

