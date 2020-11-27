InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised InMode from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of INMD opened at $43.59 on Monday. InMode has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 2.11.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,910 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.