INLOCK (ILK) Hits Market Cap of $4.44 Million

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, INLOCK has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. INLOCK has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and $8,534.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INLOCK token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

INLOCK Token Profile

INLOCK is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,301,721,131 tokens. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog . INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io

INLOCK Token Trading

INLOCK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

