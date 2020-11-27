Ingenia Communities Group (INA.AX) (ASX:INA) Insider Robert Morrison Purchases 22,000 Shares

Ingenia Communities Group (INA.AX) (ASX:INA) insider Robert Morrison purchased 22,000 shares of Ingenia Communities Group (INA.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.59 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of A$100,980.00 ($72,128.57).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Get Ingenia Communities Group (INA.AX) alerts:

Ingenia Communities Group (INA.AX) Company Profile

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle and holiday communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 200 entity with a market capitalisation of over $1.2 billion and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code Â’INA'.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ingenia Communities Group (INA.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenia Communities Group (INA.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.