Ingenia Communities Group (INA.AX) (ASX:INA) Insider Robert Morrison Purchases 22,000 Shares

Ingenia Communities Group (INA.AX) (ASX:INA) insider Robert Morrison purchased 22,000 shares of Ingenia Communities Group (INA.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.59 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of A$100,980.00 ($72,128.57).
The company’s fifty day moving average is A$3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Ingenia Communities Group (INA.AX) Company Profile
Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Ingenia Communities Group (INA.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenia Communities Group (INA.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.