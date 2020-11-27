Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane’s (IFSUF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IFSUF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IFSUF opened at $12.50 on Monday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.40.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, antennae framework, cabling, parabolas, spaces for equipment and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, scheduled maintenance, and corrective and unscheduled maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.