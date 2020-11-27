Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,049,297 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.23% of Infosys worth $706,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,404,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,517,341 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,943,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,417 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,579,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299,642 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,402 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,497,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.34.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

