Infinitecoin Reaches Market Cap of $479,480.74 (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 33% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 27th. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $479,480.74 and $1,865.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and QBTC. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

Infinitecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

