ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ImmunoGen reported encouraging third-quarter results wherein earnings and sales beat estimates. The company is developing an ovarian cancer candidate, mirvetuximab soravtansine in late-stage study. Successful development and subsequent approval of the candidate will be a huge boost to the company as the ovarian cancer market has immense potential. The company has collaborations, which provide it with funds in the form of milestone and royalty payments. Moreover, the restructuring initiatives to focus on cost savings are encouraging. However, ImmunoGen is heavily dependent on mirvetuximab soravtansine for growth. In March 2019, the company suffered a major setback as the candidate failed in its phase III monotherapy study. The initiation of a new study, as advised by the FDA, will delay the launch of the candidate.”

IMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

IMGN opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $993.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.79.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 182.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 62,475 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 662.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 68,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 173.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 1,138,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 63.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 73,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

